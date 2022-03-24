Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE:SMG opened at $124.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

