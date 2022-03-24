Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Declares Dividend of GBX 41.10

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.59 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,291.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,270.31. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,005 ($13.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.69).

STB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,820 ($23.96) price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($23.01).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

