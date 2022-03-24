SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.17.

SecureWorks stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

