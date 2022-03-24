SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.51 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 797.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

