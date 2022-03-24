Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 200,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,344,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.