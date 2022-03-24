SelfKey (KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.28 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $40.28 million and approximately $14.63 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00036500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00112201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SelfKey

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

