Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) to post $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $13.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $159.42 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.