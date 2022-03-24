Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) to post $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $13.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after buying an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after buying an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3,070.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $159.42 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.