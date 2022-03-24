Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to report $13.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $69.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $104.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $106.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

SQNS opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $479.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.85. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,352,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,814,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

