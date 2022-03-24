Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE) Trading Down 65.4%

Shale Oil International Inc (OTCMKTS:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 65.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Shale Oil International alerts:

About Shale Oil International (OTCMKTS:SHLE)

Shale Oil International Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It has rights to conduct mineral exploration activities in the Dolly Varden South property located in Elko County, Gilman Gold property situated in Lander County, and Hercules property located in Lyon County in Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shale Oil International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shale Oil International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.