Shard 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,078.00 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $4,078.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

