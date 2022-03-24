Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 5.7%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.99. 32,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,504,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 135,673 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 440,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

