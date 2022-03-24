SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 81,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 191.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 81,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

