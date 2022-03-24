SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)
SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGA Technologies (SIGA)
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.