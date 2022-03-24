SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.06

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.06 and traded as high as $9.83. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 427,553 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

In other news, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $48,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.