SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.59 ($0.02). 4,895,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,810,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

