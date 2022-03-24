Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.75. Similarweb shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 1,224 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

