SingularityDAO (SDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.08 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $58.08 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109568 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

