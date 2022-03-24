SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 5.1%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 76,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,499,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $463,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

