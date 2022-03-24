Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $980,296.57 and approximately $12,931.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.09 or 0.07050274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.81 or 1.00001335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,552,592 coins and its circulating supply is 5,414,388 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

