SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 60,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 37,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get SolGold alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.