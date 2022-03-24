Sonar (PING) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.27 Million

Sonar (PING) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $64,101.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.64 or 0.07067647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.22 or 0.99886502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044638 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

