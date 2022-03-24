Sopheon plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SPE stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Sopheon has a 1 year low of GBX 585 ($7.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.16). The firm has a market cap of £66.48 million and a P/E ratio of 57.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 758.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 873.43.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

