Sopheon plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25 (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SPE stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Sopheon has a 1 year low of GBX 585 ($7.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.16). The firm has a market cap of £66.48 million and a P/E ratio of 57.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 758.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 873.43.
