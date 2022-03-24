Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35). 468,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 395,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.33).

The firm has a market cap of £59.23 million and a PE ratio of -17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.88.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

