Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35). 468,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 395,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.33).
The firm has a market cap of £59.23 million and a PE ratio of -17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 28.88.
About Sosandar (LON:SOS)
Further Reading
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.