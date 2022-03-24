Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 153,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 235,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Silver Exploration from C$1.06 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$104.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

