Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading Down 1.6%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.
