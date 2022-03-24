SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SpartanNash by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

