SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 119,603 shares.The stock last traded at $208.23 and had previously closed at $204.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.31 and a 200-day moving average of $216.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

