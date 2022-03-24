SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.84

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.84 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 37.25 ($0.49), with a volume of 648,706 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The stock has a market cap of £61.21 million and a PE ratio of -10.96.

In other SRT Marine Systems news, insider Simon Richard Tucker bought 36,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,377.70 ($16,295.02).

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

