StakeCubeCoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SCC)

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. StakeCubeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $17,341.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00110878 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Coin Profile

StakeCubeCoin (CRYPTO:SCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 10,354,918 coins and its circulating supply is 9,482,112 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net . StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

