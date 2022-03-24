Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,173. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

