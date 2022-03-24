Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (ABCT, ADTH, ALNY, AMX, BLKB, BYD, CFG, CMA, COF, CS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 24th:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a hold rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “America Movil is working on the development of alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets. With the acquisition of Nextel Brazil from NII Holdings, the company consolidated its operations as one of the leading telecommunications service providers in Brazil, strengthening mobile network capacity, spectrum portfolio and market position in the postpaid segment. The company’s joint venture with Liberty Latin America Ltd also bodes well. Higher subscriber base, focused 5G efforts and the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies are other tailwinds. However, the company struggles to increase its smartphone sales through promotional discounts and subsidized offers, resulting in lower margins. AT&T’s entry into the Mexican telecom industry is a setback. High network investments and debt load are other concerns.”

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blackbaud’s performance is being driven by strength in recurring revenue and bookings growth led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid pandemic-induced digitalization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT is a tailwind. The expansion of product portfolio, frequent product launches and strategic collaborations bode well. The company expects top line performance to benefit from the recent acquisition of EVERFI. However, coronavirus-led macroeconomic weakness as well as sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses are major headwinds. A leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. Blackbaud suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$225.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $189.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS). Scotiabank issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $680.00 price target on the stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a hold rating. The firm currently has $630.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA). They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $495.00 target price on the stock.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $1,680.00 target price on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a buy rating. They currently have C$62.00 target price on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. The firm currently has $2,900.00 price target on the stock.

