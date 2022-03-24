Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

