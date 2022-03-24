Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELYS opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 4.59.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

