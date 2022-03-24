Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPX FLOW Call Options (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,593% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW (Get Rating)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.