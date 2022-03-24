StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Declares Dividend of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0028 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.002761.

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

SVAUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC started coverage on StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

