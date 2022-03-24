Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:SOG)
