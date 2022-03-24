Stratus Properties (STRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $346.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.84. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.