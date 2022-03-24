Strs Ohio Acquires 10,990 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelon were worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

