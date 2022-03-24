Strs Ohio Acquires 37,220 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of TransUnion worth $24,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of TRU opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.47 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

