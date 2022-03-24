Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,248,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 792,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.89.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $75.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.