Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 601,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

