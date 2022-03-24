Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $67,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Argus boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

