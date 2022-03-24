Strs Ohio Purchases 19,660 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $64,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 107.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $220.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.