Strs Ohio Sells 1,199 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $28,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

