Strs Ohio Sells 2,897 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.70 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

