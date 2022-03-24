Strs Ohio Sells 3,625 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $246.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

