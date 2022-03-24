Strs Ohio Sells 5,249 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC stock opened at $192.67 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.61 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

