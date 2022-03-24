Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

