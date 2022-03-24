SuperLauncher Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $14,622.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.78 or 0.07053320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.37 or 0.99905645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043905 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,153,961 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

