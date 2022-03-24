Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Trading 12.1% Higher

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.78. 1,876,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.
Surna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRNA)
