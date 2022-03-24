Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

SNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $968.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,771,000 after acquiring an additional 163,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

